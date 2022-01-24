Bank of Nova Scotia Has $63.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $63,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 93,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $267.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.58. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.77 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

