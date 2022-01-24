Bank of Nova Scotia Has $81.05 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,780,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,464 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.10% of Altria Group worth $81,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO opened at $50.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $92.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.