Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.83% of Post worth $58,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POST. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Post by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Post by 36.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Post by 11.8% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,420,000 after acquiring an additional 138,110 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Post by 270.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Post by 21.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POST opened at $112.80 on Monday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.79 and a 1-year high of $118.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.36 and a 200 day moving average of $107.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on POST. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

