Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2,182.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,055 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 496,314 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.42% of Citrix Systems worth $55,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,399 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 34,055 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,901 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 22.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 957 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $101.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.89. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.