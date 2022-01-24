Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,055,304 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456,366 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 3.96% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $67,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 10.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,775 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter worth approximately $772,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 0.83. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.38). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $220.36 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BVN shares. TheStreet lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

