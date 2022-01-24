Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 138,093 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 81.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,007 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,093 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Visa were worth $68,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,176,752,000 after acquiring an additional 663,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,484,422,000 after acquiring an additional 946,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after buying an additional 1,200,144 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.84.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $205.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $396.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

