Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 34,735 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,251,176 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,735 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.32% of Imperial Oil worth $71,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 83.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 203,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 92,587 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 587,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after acquiring an additional 53,102 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 40.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 679,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,675,000 after acquiring an additional 196,700 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $21,064,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 407.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 748,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,617,000 after acquiring an additional 600,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

IMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $40.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.83. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $42.48.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.2189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 129.23%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.