Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 752,787 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2,142.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752,787 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.35% of Dollar Tree worth $75,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $126.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.20.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

