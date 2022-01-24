Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,536 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.10% of Northrop Grumman worth $54,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summitry LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 104,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 130.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.75.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $398.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $408.97. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.28.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

