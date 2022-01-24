Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,571,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 686,650 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.44% of The Carlyle Group worth $74,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,087,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,758,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,448,000 after buying an additional 56,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $49.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.43. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.72%.

In related news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $87,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.19.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.