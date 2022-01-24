Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 12,684 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,684 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $86,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $533.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $220.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $604.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.56. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

