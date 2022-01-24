Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) PT Raised to $54.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Shares of OZK stock opened at $48.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.35. Bank OZK has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,159,000 after acquiring an additional 315,066 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,797,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,094,000 after buying an additional 532,351 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,320,000 after buying an additional 145,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,098,000 after buying an additional 176,526 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after buying an additional 39,737 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.