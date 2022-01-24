BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.26 and last traded at $42.12. 3,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 910,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada cut BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 1,336.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after buying an additional 218,037 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BankUnited by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,706,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,196,000 after purchasing an additional 49,635 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 2,571.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 104,159 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the second quarter worth about $22,740,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in BankUnited in the second quarter worth about $1,113,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

