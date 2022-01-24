Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.30

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 1036975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BZUN shares. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Get Baozun alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $935.59 million, a P/E ratio of 431.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $294.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.81 million. Baozun had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Baozun by 3,062.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after buying an additional 244,576 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Baozun by 163.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 318,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after buying an additional 197,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Baozun by 9.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baozun by 49.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,025,000 after purchasing an additional 469,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Baozun by 30.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,179,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,816,000 after purchasing an additional 277,183 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.