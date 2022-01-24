Barclays (LON:BARC) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 245 ($3.34) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BARC. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.87) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 300 ($4.09) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 240 ($3.27) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.38) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 258.25 ($3.52).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 194.30 ($2.65) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.55 billion and a PE ratio of 6.31. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 130.18 ($1.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 219.60 ($3.00). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 192.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 187.12.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.50), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($152,887.02).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

