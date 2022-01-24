Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.23% of Cavco Industries worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 20.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

CVCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $253.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.05. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $327.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.80 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

