Barclays PLC Buys 50,529 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,624 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,529 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of PDC Energy worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in PDC Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,951 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in PDC Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in PDC Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,353 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in PDC Energy by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 757,383 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,903,000 after buying an additional 89,683 shares during the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $283,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,144 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCE opened at $54.01 on Monday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.73 and a beta of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

PDCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.