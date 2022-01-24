Barclays PLC Buys 5,552 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Credit Acceptance worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,213,000 after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 14.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,922,000 after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,035,000 after acquiring an additional 21,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $475.00.

In other news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.94, for a total transaction of $1,341,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,529 shares of company stock worth $39,557,332. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $546.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $639.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $600.43. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.17. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $322.34 and a 12-month high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

