Barclays PLC Buys 9,364 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Maximus worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Maximus by 278.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Maximus by 125.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Maximus by 26.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $76.89 on Monday. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.38 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.96.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $787,258.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $504,507.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,131. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

