Barclays PLC Cuts Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,217 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of MDU Resources Group worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 224,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 69,419 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 245,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 20,511 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 32.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 73,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,981 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $957,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 67.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 75,102 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday.

Shares of MDU opened at $28.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average of $30.53. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.50%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

