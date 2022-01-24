Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,675 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Commercial Metals worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,727,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 125,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMC opened at $33.68 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.97.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

