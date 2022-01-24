Barclays PLC Has $4.89 Million Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,175 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $26.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.08. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $27.51.

