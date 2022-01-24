Barclays PLC Has $4.90 Million Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 975,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,786 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of BRF worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRFS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BRF by 127.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,537,000 after buying an additional 1,998,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BRF by 1,919.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,918 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BRF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,610,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,559,000 after purchasing an additional 850,609 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BRF by 1,478.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 423,930 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BRF by 49.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 242,216 shares during the period. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BRF alerts:

Shares of BRF stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36. Brf S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.28%.

BRFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

BRF Profile

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.