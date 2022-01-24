Barclays PLC Has $4.90 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,049 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 843.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,771,000 after acquiring an additional 137,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,470,000 after acquiring an additional 152,012 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $160.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $103.88 and a one year high of $181.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

In other news, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total value of $3,699,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

