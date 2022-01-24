Barclays PLC Has $4.96 Million Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,946 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 27.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,038,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,261 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 35.4% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,846,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,176 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,408 shares in the last quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 44.7% in the second quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,395,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,841,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,550,000 after purchasing an additional 74,514 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Grupo Santander lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $14.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average is $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.33 and a beta of 2.37. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

