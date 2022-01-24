Barclays PLC Has $5.03 Million Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Timken worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,597,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,662,000 after buying an additional 123,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,862,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,536,000 after buying an additional 78,321 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 12.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,887,000 after buying an additional 288,614 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 20.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,315,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,581,000 after buying an additional 388,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,839,000 after buying an additional 84,989 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $68.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.17 and its 200-day moving average is $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.70. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $62.96 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

Timken Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.