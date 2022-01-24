Barclays PLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,997 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Community Bank System worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Community Bank System by 715.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Community Bank System by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 27.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the third quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBU opened at $71.13 on Monday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.24 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.23 and a 200-day moving average of $72.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

