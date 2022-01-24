Barclays PLC Has $5.27 Million Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Barclays PLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,685 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,256,000 after purchasing an additional 192,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,558,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,155,000 after purchasing an additional 43,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,701,000 after purchasing an additional 31,256 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,704.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 704,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,295,000 after purchasing an additional 665,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 593,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,602,000 after purchasing an additional 58,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMN opened at $93.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.27.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $1,566,406.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,195 shares of company stock worth $3,714,590. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

