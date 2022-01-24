Barclays PLC Has $5.31 Million Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,038 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of MasTec worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 4,875.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 97,990 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTZ. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.56.

Shares of MTZ opened at $88.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.18. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.94.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.