Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Watts Water Technologies worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $182.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.44 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.28.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $1,568,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $248,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,836 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

