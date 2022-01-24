Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of Penumbra worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Penumbra by 4.6% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Penumbra by 0.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Penumbra by 48.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 4.3% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

PEN stock opened at $218.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.59 and a 200-day moving average of $264.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.00 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.89 and a beta of 0.34.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.29.

In other Penumbra news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total transaction of $252,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $698,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,066 shares of company stock valued at $13,455,411. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

