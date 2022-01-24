Barclays PLC Purchases 67,335 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 73.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,335 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Sonos worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 600.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 34,494 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sonos by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sonos by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 275,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Sonos stock opened at $23.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average of $33.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SONO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

