Barclays PLC Purchases 8,974 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,752 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPS Commerce worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9,672.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,205 shares of company stock worth $6,940,451 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Northland Securities lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.88.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $116.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.59 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.05 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.15.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

