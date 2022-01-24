Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,593 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.25% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 119,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

WRE opened at $24.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.14 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.