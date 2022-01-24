Barclays PLC Reduces Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Littelfuse worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $267.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.59 and a 52-week high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.20.

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $353,796.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.05, for a total value of $742,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,270 shares of company stock worth $9,340,794. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

