Barclays PLC Reduces Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 433.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,230,000 after purchasing an additional 911,051 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,141,000 after purchasing an additional 415,018 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 98.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 719,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,915,000 after purchasing an additional 356,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,655,000 after purchasing an additional 254,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2,590.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 64,658 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFBS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

SFBS stock opened at $82.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.04. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.16 and a 1-year high of $89.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

