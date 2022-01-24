Barclays PLC Sells 122,502 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,502 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,438,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,501,000 after buying an additional 81,541 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 23.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,207,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,104,000 after purchasing an additional 171,568 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,215,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,323,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.9% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,375,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,338,000 after purchasing an additional 90,085 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $26.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -163.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.