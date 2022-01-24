Barclays PLC Sells 17,969 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,969 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Zillow Group by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its stake in Zillow Group by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.37.

ZG opened at $50.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.35. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

