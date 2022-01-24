Barclays PLC Sells 18,719 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,629 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,719 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.20% of Fulton Financial worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,095.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 657,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 602,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,532,000 after purchasing an additional 508,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,920,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,228,000 after purchasing an additional 428,721 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,172,000 after purchasing an additional 272,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at about $3,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell bought 10,300 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FULT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday.

FULT stock opened at $17.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.83. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.