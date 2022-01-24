Barclays PLC Sells 510,533 Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,714 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 510,533 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.29% of Frontline worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontline by 11.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Frontline by 54.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Frontline by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 32,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontline by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in Frontline by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 168,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRO stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.17. Frontline Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $9.86.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.49 million. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Frontline Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

