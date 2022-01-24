Barclays PLC Sells 70,313 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,313 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.05% of Anaplan worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Anaplan by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Anaplan by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Anaplan by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $44.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average is $56.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.32.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $2,736,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $123,559.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,724 shares of company stock worth $7,773,367. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

