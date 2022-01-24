Barclays PLC Trims Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,101 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in News were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in News during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in News by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in News during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in News by 9.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in News during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of News stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.45. News Co. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $26.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter.

In other News news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $21,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

