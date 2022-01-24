Barclays Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €70.00 ($79.55) price target from Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($97.73) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($89.77) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €79.00 ($89.77) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €71.43 ($81.17).

ETR:LXS opened at €55.20 ($62.73) on Monday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €50.46 ($57.34) and a 1 year high of €67.38 ($76.57). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €54.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is €58.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a PE ratio of 20.28.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

