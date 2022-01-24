Barings LLC Acquires 4,312 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,428,492,000 after acquiring an additional 201,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ecolab by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,269 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ecolab by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,410,000 after purchasing an additional 292,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,197,000 after acquiring an additional 68,539 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,361,000 after buying an additional 17,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $195.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.99. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

