Barings LLC Acquires 814 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,658 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,574,365,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price objective (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $907.23.

TSLA opened at $889.00 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,051.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $885.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total transaction of $1,558,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,285,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,723,244 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.