Barings LLC Buys 87,990 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 306.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,990 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $11,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT opened at $82.14 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.47.

