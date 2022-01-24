Barings LLC Decreases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Barings LLC trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,799,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 21,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,198,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,834,000 after acquiring an additional 172,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $361.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $358.51 and its 200-day moving average is $356.63. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $278.95 and a twelve month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.18.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

