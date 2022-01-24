Barings LLC Has $4.13 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Barings LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 73.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,208 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 139.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after purchasing an additional 112,721 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 210.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $113,766,000 after buying an additional 284,360 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 264,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,766,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $525,366.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,102 shares of company stock valued at $79,466,715 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $211.10 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.47.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.