Barings LLC Sells 9,386 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Barings LLC lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,386 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $11,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the second quarter worth about $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 20.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $45.44 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

