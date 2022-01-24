Barings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Barings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,239.08.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,535.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,797.28 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,868.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,807.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

